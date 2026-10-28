SK Hynix profit jumps 632% on strong AI chip demand
Business
Semiconductor stocks had a big day after SK Hynix, a major South Korean chipmaker, reported its profits shot up 632% compared to last year.
Thanks to huge demand for advanced chips, especially for AI, the news sent shares of other tech companies like Micron and AMD climbing too.
SK Hynix US shares jump 12.17%
SK Hynix's US shares jumped 12.17%, and its third-quarter operating profit hit 83.33 trillion won ($62.8 billion).
The ripple effect boosted Micron by 5.5%, AMD by 2.25%, and even AI-focused companies like Arm and Marvell saw gains.
Back in Korea, SK Hynix shares soared nearly 11% while Samsung rose 9%.
Investors are now watching for earnings updates from Amazon, Apple, and Intel, so more market moves could be on the way.