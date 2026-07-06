SK Hynix seeks $28B Nasdaq listing via 17.79 million ADRs
SK Hynix, the South Korean chipmaker behind some of the world's most in-demand AI tech, is gearing up for a huge $28 billion listing on the US Nasdaq.
It is offering 17.79 million new shares as American Depositary Receipts, with final pricing expected this week.
This move follows a massive 273% jump in its stock this year, driven by surging global demand for AI hardware.
SK Hynix plans $64.4B chip expansion
SK Hynix makes high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, the kind that power heavy-duty AI systems used by giants like NVIDIA and Google.
Thanks to booming demand for these chips, SK Hynix has pulled ahead of rivals like Samsung and Micron.
SK Hynix has also announced plans for a $64.4 billion expansion into next-generation chip facilities, keeping it at the forefront of global semiconductor innovation.