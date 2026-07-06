SK Hynix seeks $28B Nasdaq listing via 17.79 million ADRs Business Jul 06, 2026

SK Hynix, the South Korean chipmaker behind some of the world's most in-demand AI tech, is gearing up for a huge $28 billion listing on the US Nasdaq.

It is offering 17.79 million new shares as American Depositary Receipts, with final pricing expected this week.

This move follows a massive 273% jump in its stock this year, driven by surging global demand for AI hardware.