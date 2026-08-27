SK Hynix to build over $4B HBM and AI center
Business
SK Hynix, a major name in semiconductors, is building a more than $4 billion facility at Purdue Research Park in Indiana.
Set to open its cleanrooms by late 2028, the center will focus on high-bandwidth memory (HBM) packaging and AI chip research, key tech for powering advanced AI.
Purdue partnership, nearly $1B, 7,000 jobs
This project isn't just about chips, it's also about teaming up with Purdue University and training local engineers.
Backed by nearly $1 billion in US funding and loans, the new hub is expected to create around 7,000 jobs and help strengthen America's supply of crucial AI hardware.