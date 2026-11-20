Skydance and ESPN decline US FIFA men's World Cup bidding
Skydance and ESPN have decided not to join the race for US media rights to the FIFA men's World Cup, the next two competitions are expected to fetch as much as $4 billion, with at least $2 billion for 2030 and $1 billion to $1.5 billion for 2034.
With Apple also stepping back, Netflix, Fox, NBC, and Amazon are among the few big names still in the running.
Skydance tightens belt, ESPN cites economics
Skydance is tightening its belt after a huge merger left it with major debt, so it is focusing on more affordable sports deals like France's Ligue 1 instead.
ESPN dropped out because the difficult time zone for US audiences and the economics of the bid didn't make sense for ESPN's business.
Both moves show just how complicated and expensive it is to score top sports streaming rights these days.