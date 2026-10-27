Skydance enforces full-time office policy after $1B Elon Musk report
Business
Skydance told employees they need to work in the office full time or leave.
This big change comes after Elon Musk reportedly invested around $1 billion in the company, according to CNBC.
It's all part of a push to cut costs, especially since Skydance recently merged with Warner Bros. Discovery and took on more than $80 billion in debt.
Skydance seeks $6B savings, 53,000 employees
Skydance wants to save $6 billion over three years by streamlining tech, buying smarter, and managing properties better.
The combined company is expected to have around 53,000 employees, a move meant to boost teamwork as everyone settles into the new combined company.