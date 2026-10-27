Skydance offers voluntary buyouts after $110B Warner Bros Discovery takeover
Big changes at Skydance: after Paramount Skydance completed its $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros Discovery, the studio is offering voluntary buyouts to some employees.
With a combined team of about 53,000 people and an $80 billion debt to manage, leaders say they understand not everyone wants to stick around for this new chapter, so they're giving folks the chance to opt out if it doesn't feel like the right fit.
Investors eye Skydance November 9 earnings
The merger means new policies, like a five-day in-office workweek, and has pushed Skydance stock down by nearly 33% this year.
The company is now focused on boosting its streaming services and movie releases while keeping cable networks steady.
Investors are watching closely for the third-quarter earnings report on November 9, which should reveal how Skydance plans to handle these big changes moving forward.