Skydance's Ellison names Kreiz co-CEO ahead Warner Bros. Discovery merger

Kreiz will handle day-to-day operations and help steer the massive merger, while Ellison focuses on big-picture strategy.

With three decades in media (including turning things around at Mattel), Kreiz is expected to help Skydance save $6 billion and manage its hefty $79 billion debt.

Even with all these changes, Skydance says it will keep cranking out movies, at least 30 films per year into theaters in 2027 and 2028 and at least 32 films annually in 2029, 2030 and 2031, to settle with state attorneys general over antitrust concerns and make the most of its expanded resources.