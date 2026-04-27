SkyHop Aviation cleared to launch India's 1st commercial seaplane service
Business
SkyHop Aviation just got the green light from aviation authorities to launch India's first-ever commercial seaplane service.
After showing off successful water takeoffs and landings in Uttarakhand earlier in April 2026, they're ready to use 19-seater Twin Otter planes to connect places that don't have regular airports.
Lakshadweep routes link islands and mainland
The first routes will link five islands in Lakshadweep with each other and the mainland, making it way easier for people to travel between these hard-to-reach spots.
SkyHop's CEO, Avani Singh, says this is a big leap for regional connectivity, and they're already thinking about expanding to more underserved areas across India.