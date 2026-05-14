Skyroot Aerospace rolls out founders' up to 4% equity plan
Business
Skyroot Aerospace just rolled out a special stock option plan for its founders, Pawan Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka: think of it as their own version of Elon Musk's SpaceX deal.
If they hit some big goals by December 2028, like launching a satellite, making real revenue, and raising $100 million at a $1 billion-plus valuation, they can earn up to 4% equity in the company.
Founders' shares split in 3 tranches
The shares are split into three parts: Chandana gets twice as many as Daka, with the shares issued in three tranches tied to milestones.
This setup is meant to keep both founders fully invested in Skyroot's future.
Experts say moves like this help startups hold on to top talent, crucial when you're literally aiming for the stars.