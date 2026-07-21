Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 reaches 450km orbit in 16 minutes
Business
Skyroot Aerospace just pulled off a major feat: its Vikram-1 rocket launched from Sriharikota at 12:05pm and smoothly delivered its payload into a 450-kilometer orbit in just 16 minutes.
This puts Skyroot on the global map as one of the few private companies able to reach orbit.
Narendra Modi praises engineers, industry backing
Prime Minister Modi called it a "defining moment" for India's private space sector, giving special props to Skyroot's young engineers.
The mission was also powered by support from top industry players like Solar Industries, Inox India, TechEra Engineering, and Diffusion Engineers, all helping turn this startup into a billion-dollar space contender.