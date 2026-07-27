Skyroot CEO Chandana says orbital data centers will be cheapest
Skyroot Aerospace's CEO, Pawan Kumar Chandana, thinks space-based data centers will be the most affordable computing option within five years.
At a summit in Bengaluru, he explained that solar panels in orbit produce far more energy than those on Earth and run nonstop, with no atmosphere to get in the way.
Tech giants exploring orbital data centers
Chandana pointed out that booming demand for AI is pushing companies to look beyond Earth for cheaper, greener computing.
He said, "I strongly believe that the lowest cost of compute will be in space."
Big names like SpaceX, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are already exploring orbital data centers.
Early prototypes might launch in two or three years, and if all goes well, wider adoption will not be far behind.
Skyroot plans monthly launches, reusable rockets
After its successful Vikram-1 rocket launch, Skyroot plans monthly launches and new tech like reusable rockets.
It is also aiming to build infrastructure for next-generation space services, including satellite broadband and direct-to-mobile connections.
Chandana believes these innovations could help the global space economy triple by 2035, making space more accessible (and useful) than ever.