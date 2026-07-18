Skyroot's Vikram-1 hailed by Gautam Adani as Atmanirbhar Bharat boost
Business
Skyroot Aerospace just made history with its Vikram-1 rocket launch, earning praise from Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.
He called it a huge win for India's private space sector and a boost for the Atmanirbhar Bharat self-reliance push.
The mission was led by Pawan Chandana and Bharat Daka, along with a young team whose average age is only 28.
India joins private orbital launch club
With Vikram-1 reaching low Earth orbit at 450km during its debut flight, India now joins countries like the US and China where private companies can pull off orbital launches.
The mission, named after Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, shows off India's growing space tech skills and signals big things ahead for commercial space innovation here.