Skyways Air Services IPO oversubscribed, gray market premium suggests ₹180

Skyways Air Services's IPO is getting loads of attention, subscribed over five times already, with retail investors especially keen (their share was nearly seven times oversubscribed).

The price band is set at ₹131 to ₹138 per share, and the IPO wraps up on August 27, 2026.

With a gray market premium of ₹42, the stock could debut around ₹180, a solid 31% jump from the issue price.