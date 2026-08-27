Skyways Air Services IPO oversubscribed, gray market premium suggests ₹180
Business
Skyways Air Services's IPO is getting loads of attention, subscribed over five times already, with retail investors especially keen (their share was nearly seven times oversubscribed).
The price band is set at ₹131 to ₹138 per share, and the IPO wraps up on August 27, 2026.
With a gray market premium of ₹42, the stock could debut around ₹180, a solid 31% jump from the issue price.
Skyways to repay debt, allotment Aug28
Skyways plans to use most of the funds to pay off debt and boost working capital.
Financially, they're on a roll: total income jumped 25% this year to ₹2,839.67 crore, and profits are up by 32%.
If you applied for shares, allotment happens August 28; listings hit NSE and BSE on September 1.