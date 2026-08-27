Skyways, Symbiotec and Hy Tech wrap up oversubscribed IPOs today
Business
Skyways Air Services, Symbiotec Pharmalab, and Hy Tech Engineers are wrapping up their IPOs today, and investors have gone all in.
By midday Thursday, Skyways was subscribed 14.4 times, Symbiotec 13.86 times, and Hy Tech a jaw-dropping 114.06 times.
Hy Tech Engineers listing Sept 1
Hy Tech Engineers led the pack with strong demand from both retail and big-ticket investors.
Funds raised will help these companies pay off debt and fuel growth plans.
If you're tracking the markets, keep an eye out: Hy Tech Engineers' shares are set to debut on the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange on September 1.