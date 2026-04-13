Slate Auto raises $650 million to scale affordable EV pickup production

Slate auto mid-$20,000s pricing, 160,000+ reservations

Aiming to shake up the entry-level market, Slate's trucks will be priced in the mid-$20,000s, which is pretty rare for electric vehicles.

They've already racked up over 160,000 reservations even as other automakers face challenges and Tesla sales dip.

The company is converting an old Indiana printing factory into its production hub and plans to offer customization options like an SUV kit.

Final prices drop in June, so stay tuned if you're curious about affordable electric vehicles with a twist.