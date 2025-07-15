Next Article
Small-Cap electronics firm's shares surge 5%
MIC Electronics just got a major boost—its stock jumped over 5% today after landing a ₹128 crore contract from Indian Railways.
Shares climbed from ₹50.58 to ₹53.35, catching the eye of investors.
Details of the contract
This isn't just another deal. MIC will be setting up a smart passenger info system at Kannur station, plus upgrading platforms and parking as part of the Amrit Bharath Station Scheme.
With only six months to deliver and six years of maintenance ahead, this project gives MIC steady business and shows growing trust in their tech for railways.
Investors are betting big on the stock
A government contract like this means more revenue on the horizon—and that's why investors are suddenly paying attention to MIC Electronics in a big way.