Small-cap mutual funds top equity inflows with ₹9,038.57cr in September
Small-cap mutual funds received the most money among equity-oriented schemes in September, bringing in ₹9,038.57 crore in September, a solid 13.4% jump from August.
Even with all the market ups and downs and some riskier vibes around small- and mid-cap funds, investors are still backing them for the long-term growth potential of emerging businesses.
Small and mid-cap inflows nearly 44%
Small- and mid-cap funds together made up nearly 44% of all equity inflows last month, showing steady interest despite the risks.
Himanshu Srivastava, Principal, Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, is reminding everyone that "Strong inflows do not guarantee better returns" and warning about elevated valuations and uncertainty.
Investors are still sticking to small-cap allocations, but it's smart to keep an eye on things and not get caught up in short-term hype.