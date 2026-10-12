Small-cap mutual funds top equity inflows with ₹9,038.57cr in September

Small- and mid-cap funds together made up nearly 44% of all equity inflows last month, showing steady interest despite the risks.

Himanshu Srivastava, Principal, Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, is reminding everyone that "Strong inflows do not guarantee better returns" and warning about elevated valuations and uncertainty.

Investors are still sticking to small-cap allocations, but it's smart to keep an eye on things and not get caught up in short-term hype.