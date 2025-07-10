Smartworks plans ₹445 crore IPO, aims for net debt positive status Business Jul 10, 2025

Smartworks is opening its IPO to raise between ₹576 crore and ₹583 crore, with shares priced between ₹387-₹407 each.

The offer includes a fresh issue of ₹445 crore and an offer for sale of 33.79 lakh equity shares.

Shares will be listed on BSE and NSE on July 17, 2025, and the minimum you can bid for is 36 shares.