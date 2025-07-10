Smartworks plans ₹445 crore IPO, aims for net debt positive status
Smartworks is opening its IPO to raise between ₹576 crore and ₹583 crore, with shares priced between ₹387-₹407 each.
The offer includes a fresh issue of ₹445 crore and an offer for sale of 33.79 lakh equity shares.
Shares will be listed on BSE and NSE on July 17, 2025, and the minimum you can bid for is 36 shares.
India's largest managed office campuses
Started in 2015, Smartworks runs India's largest managed office campuses—think flexible workspaces designed for big companies but without owning the buildings themselves.
Their asset-light model helps them quickly adapt to what modern businesses want in office spaces.
Strong growth and debt repayment
Smartworks has seen solid growth, with EBITDA jumping from ₹35 crore in FY23 to ₹172 crore in FY25.
After the IPO, they plan to use part of the funds to pay off ₹114 crore in high-interest debt—making their finances healthier and setting up for more expansion down the road.