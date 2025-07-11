Smartworks's IPO fully subscribed on Day 2 Business Jul 11, 2025

Smartworks Coworking Spaces's IPO was a hit, getting fully booked by Friday—only two days after opening.

Both retail and non-institutional investors jumped in, with the latter bidding for nearly 1.5 times their quota.

The buzz highlights how global companies are flocking to India for modern, flexible office spaces that fit their growing teams.