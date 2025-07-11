Next Article
Smartworks's IPO fully subscribed on Day 2
Smartworks Coworking Spaces's IPO was a hit, getting fully booked by Friday—only two days after opening.
Both retail and non-institutional investors jumped in, with the latter bidding for nearly 1.5 times their quota.
The buzz highlights how global companies are flocking to India for modern, flexible office spaces that fit their growing teams.
India is becoming a preferred market for global companies
India is quickly becoming a go-to spot for big companies setting up shop in Asia, thanks to its tech parks packed with gyms and food courts.
Smartworks's ₹560 crore IPO isn't just about raising funds—it shows how much demand there is for integrated workspaces as more businesses expand here.