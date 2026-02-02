SME IPOs of NFP Sampoorna, Grover Jewells, 2 others opening
Four new SME IPOs—NFP Sampoorna Foods, Grover Jewells, Brandman Retail, and Biopol Chemicals—are hitting the Indian stock market between February 4-6, 2026.
These launches come at a time when the mainboard is pretty quiet.
Here's a look at the issue size and timelines
NFP Sampoorna Foods wants to raise ₹24.53 crore (44.6 lakh shares at ₹52-55 each), and Grover Jewells is aiming for ₹33.83 crore (38.44 lakh shares at ₹83-88 each).
Both open Feb 4-6 and list on NSE SME on Feb 11.
Brandman Retail offers 48.91 lakh shares in the same window, while Biopol Chemicals seeks ₹31.26 crore (28.94 lakh shares at ₹102-108), opening Feb 6-10 and listing Feb 13.
What do these companies do?
NFP Sampoorna Foods deals in premium dry fruits; Grover Jewells makes wholesale gold jewelry; Brandman Retail distributes international sports and lifestyle brands; Biopol Chemicals produces—you guessed it—chemicals.
Recent SME IPO listings
Recent listings include Hannah Joseph Hospital, Kasturi Metal Composite, Msafe Equipments, Kanishk Aluminium India, Accretion Nutraveda, and CKK Retail Mart—all making their market debut just this week.