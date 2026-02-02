SME IPOs of NFP Sampoorna, Grover Jewells, 2 others opening

Here's a look at the issue size and timelines

NFP Sampoorna Foods wants to raise ₹24.53 crore (44.6 lakh shares at ₹52-55 each), and Grover Jewells is aiming for ₹33.83 crore (38.44 lakh shares at ₹83-88 each).

Both open Feb 4-6 and list on NSE SME on Feb 11.

Brandman Retail offers 48.91 lakh shares in the same window, while Biopol Chemicals seeks ₹31.26 crore (28.94 lakh shares at ₹102-108), opening Feb 6-10 and listing Feb 13.