These IPOs will dominate India's primary market next week
What's the story
India's primary market is set for an active week, with four SME public offers slated to raise over ₹138 crore. The upcoming IPOs are from sectors like food services, construction solutions, textiles, and packaged foods. The firms are NFP Sampoorna Foods, Teamtech Formwork Solutions, Vegorama Punjabi Angithi, and Harikanta Overseas. Mainboard IPO activity will remain muted during this period.
IPO 1
NFP Sampoorna Foods
NFP Sampoorna Foods's IPO will open on May 18 and close on May 20. The company plans to raise around ₹24.53 crore through a fresh issue of shares at a price band of ₹52-55 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 4,000 shares, which translates into an investment of ₹2.2 lakh at the upper end of the price band.
Construction sector
Teamtech Formwork Solutions
Teamtech Formwork Solutions' IPO will open on May 19 and aims to raise ₹50.15 crore via a fresh issue on the NSE SME platform. The firm manufactures, refurbishes, and rents modular formwork systems used in the construction industry for infrastructure and real estate projects. Teamtech reported a 64% increase in revenue and a 48% rise in profit after tax in FY26.
Culinary venture
Vegorama Punjabi Angithi
Vegorama Punjabi Angithi's ₹38.38 crore IPO will open on May 20 on the BSE SME platform. The issue includes a fresh issue of around ₹30.7 crore and an offer-for-sale component of ₹7.68 crore. The company operates restaurant and cloud kitchen businesses under the "Punjabi Angithi" brand, focusing mainly on North Indian and Punjabi cuisine. It plans to use IPO proceeds for expanding banquet facilities, setting up a centralized kitchen, launching new cloud kitchens, and upgrading existing infrastructure.
Textile industry
Harikanta Overseas
Harikanta Overseas's IPO will open on May 20 and close on May 22. The BSE SME issue aims to raise ₹25.63 crore entirely via a fresh issue of shares at a price band of ₹91-96 per share. Harikanta Overseas manufactures synthetic textile fabrics like saree fabrics, garment fabrics, poly linen, and natural fiber products. The company operates a manufacturing facility in Surat and exports products to markets including Bahrain, Singapore, and Thailand.