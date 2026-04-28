Snabbit raises $56 million as home services startup valuation hits $350 million

Aayush Agarwal plans city expansion, services

CEO Aayush Agarwal says the new funds will help Snabbit expand into more cities and add new services.

Right now, they're active in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.

Even with challenges like labor shortages and keeping spending in check, Agarwal is focused on growing sustainably.

In March 2026 alone, Snabbit handled over 1 million orders—up from 500,000 just three months earlier—and they're testing out things like home cook services to stay ahead of fast-growing rivals like Pronto and Urban Company.