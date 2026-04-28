Snabbit raises $56 million as home services startup valuation hits $350 million
Snabbit, the instant home services startup, just raised $56 million in a new round co-led by Susquehanna Venture Capital, Unicorn Growth Fund and Bertelsmann India Investments.
With this boost, Snabbit's valuation has jumped to $350 million, almost double what it was just six months ago.
Aayush Agarwal plans city expansion, services
CEO Aayush Agarwal says the new funds will help Snabbit expand into more cities and add new services.
Right now, they're active in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.
Even with challenges like labor shortages and keeping spending in check, Agarwal is focused on growing sustainably.
In March 2026 alone, Snabbit handled over 1 million orders—up from 500,000 just three months earlier—and they're testing out things like home cook services to stay ahead of fast-growing rivals like Pronto and Urban Company.