Home services start-up Snabbit raises $56M at $350M valuation

Business strategy

Fresh capital will be used to expand into new cities

Founded in 2024, Snabbit is now processing over 40,000 jobs daily across five cities. The company operates across a network of over 15,000 workers to provide services like cleaning, dishwashing, and laundry. The fresh capital will be used to expand into new cities and deepen penetration in existing markets. It will also be used to strengthen the firm's technology and operational infrastructure as it scales up to meet rising demand.