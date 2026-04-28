Home services start-up Snabbit raises $56M at $350M valuation
What's the story
Indian on-demand home services start-up Snabbit has raised $56 million in a Series D funding round. It now values the company at around $350 million. The round was co-led by Susquehanna Venture Capital, Mirae Asset Venture Investments's Unicorn Growth Fund, and Bertelsmann India Investments. Existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Lightspeed also participated in the funding round along with FJ Labs. With this latest investment, Snabbit's total capital raised has crossed $112 million.
Business strategy
Fresh capital will be used to expand into new cities
Founded in 2024, Snabbit is now processing over 40,000 jobs daily across five cities. The company operates across a network of over 15,000 workers to provide services like cleaning, dishwashing, and laundry. The fresh capital will be used to expand into new cities and deepen penetration in existing markets. It will also be used to strengthen the firm's technology and operational infrastructure as it scales up to meet rising demand.
Financial growth
Snabbit's operational efficiencies attract investor interest
Snabbit has seen a significant reduction in its losses per order, which have dropped by nearly 50%. The company's customer acquisition costs have also come down by about 65%. This positive financial trend comes as investor interest in India's on-demand home services sector continues to grow. Rival Pronto is also in talks to raise fresh capital, while publicly traded Urban Company has reported over one million monthly bookings.