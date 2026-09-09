Snap chief business officer Ajit Mohan to depart end 2026
Business
Ajit Mohan, Snap's chief business officer, is leaving the company at the end of 2026. He shared that he wants to spend more time with his family in Singapore after a busy travel schedule.
Mohan joined Snap in 2022, moved up to CBO in 2025, and led a big shift toward direct-response ads to boost revenue.
Ronan Harris named chief commercial officer
Snap has tapped Ronan Harris as its new chief commercial officer.
Harris previously ran Snap's business across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and will now oversee global ad sales and partnerships.
The leadership change comes as Snap celebrates a strong quarter: 19% revenue growth and nearly 1 billion monthly users.