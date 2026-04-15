Snap Inc. stock rises on 1,000 job cuts, $500 million savings

Snap restructuring will cost $95 million-$130 million

The restructuring will cost Snap between $95 million and $130 million, including severance payments, contract terminations, and other charges, with most costs expected in the second quarter.

On the tech side, Snap is leaning heavily into AI: more than 65% of its new code now uses it, and its AI tools handle more than 1 million queries every month.

Financially, things are looking steady: first-quarter revenue is set to hit around $1.5 billion, matching Wall Street expectations and beating analysts' expectations for adjusted core profit.