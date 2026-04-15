Snap might lay off 20% of its workforce

Snap Inc, the parent company of Snapchat , is gearing up for major layoffs, according to tech reporter Alex Heath. The job cuts could affect as much as 15-20% of its workforce, which currently stands at over 5,000 employees. Some teams within the company could even see a reduction in their numbers by half. However, the exact number of affected employees remains unclear at this point.

Uncertainty AI-driven layoffs The newsletter also highlighted uncertainty over how CEO Evan Spiegel will present these job cuts as being driven by artificial intelligence. This ambiguity comes amid Snap's ongoing efforts to diversify its business beyond advertising, with a focus on direct-revenue offerings like Snapchat+ and in-app purchases.

Contrasting growth Hiring spree in Specs unit Interestingly, while Snap is preparing for mass layoffs, its Specs unit is on a hiring spree. The team, which works on the Lens Studio platform for creating AR experiences for Snapchat and Specs, is expanding. This comes after Snap launched Specs as an independent business focused on AR smart glasses in January this year.

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Business growth Snap's direct-revenue business In February, Snap said that its direct-revenue business had hit a $1 billion annualized run rate. The growth is largely attributed to its Snapchat+ subscription service. The company also revealed that its total subscriber base has crossed 25 million. These offerings include Snapchat+, the Memories photo and video archive tool, and in-app purchases.

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