Snapdeal parent AceVector lists at 11.5% discount

AceVector's initial public offering (IPO) was open for subscription from September 25 to September 29.

The issue was subscribed 5.07 times overall, with the retail portion being subscribed 4.83 times and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), excluding anchor investors, subscribing to it 3.42 times.

The non-institutional investors (NII) category was subscribed by 8.53 times by the final day of bidding.