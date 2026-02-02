Snowflake integrates OpenAI's tech into its data platform
Snowflake just teamed up with OpenAI in a $200 million deal to bring OpenAI's AI models right into Snowflake's Cortex AI platform.
This upgrade is rolling out to all 12,600 of Snowflake's global customers.
With OpenAI's tech on board, Snowflake users can now analyze text, images, and audio using SQL—making it easier to tackle complex business tasks without leaving the secure cloud environment.
The integration promises super reliable uptime (99.99%) across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.
The partnership uses OpenAI's Apps SDK and AgentKit for smarter data management tools.
Snowflake is committed to ethical AI
Snowflake says it's committed to ethical AI—so privacy and security stay front and center as these new features roll out.
The goal? To set a new bar for safe, powerful AI in data management.