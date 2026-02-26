Snowflake's Q4 revenue soars 30% to $1.23 billion
Business
Snowflake just dropped its Q4 2026 results, showing product revenue up 30% to $1.23 billion—beating what Wall Street expected.
The surge comes as more companies turn to cloud data and AI tools, even though Snowflake's stock dipped a bit after hours.
Snowflake's growth story
Snowflake isn't just growing fast—it's outpacing forecasts on several key metrics.
Total revenue hit $1.28 billion, and earnings per share landed higher than predicted at 32 cents.
They also locked in their biggest deal ever (over $400 million) and now power data for more than 2,500 customers with their new AI service.
Looking ahead, they expect next year's product revenue to top $5.6 billion—so if you're into tech or business trends, this is one to watch.