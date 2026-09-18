So Delicious Dairy Free recalls Salted Caramel pints for stones
Business
Heads up if you love nondairy treats: So Delicious Dairy Free is recalling its Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert because some pints might have small stones or other foreign objects inside.
The US Food and Drug Administration shared the news on September 15, 2026, and the recall covers pints with best-by dates up to April 3, 2028, sold all over the US.
Check So Delicious Salted Caramel pints
Check your freezer for Salted Caramel Cluster pints with SKU 136603 and UPC 744473476138.
If you spot one, don't eat it! Danone USA (the parent company) says you can get a refund or replacement coupon by calling 833-367-8975 or visiting its website.
Only this flavor is affected. Other So Delicious products are safe to enjoy.