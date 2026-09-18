So Delicious Dairy Free recalls Salted Caramel pints for stones

Heads up if you love nondairy treats: So Delicious Dairy Free is recalling its Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert because some pints might have small stones or other foreign objects inside.

The US Food and Drug Administration shared the news on September 15, 2026, and the recall covers pints with best-by dates up to April 3, 2028, sold all over the US.