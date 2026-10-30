Soctera raises $4 million to scale RF power amplifier manufacturing
Business
Soctera co-founder and CEO Austin Hickman and co-founder and CTO Reet Chaudhuri raised $4 million to grow their semiconductor startup, Soctera.
Backed by investors such as Anorak Ventures and Multiball Capital, the funding will help them develop radio frequency (RF) power amplifiers and scale up their team and manufacturing.
Cornell research halves RF thermal resistance
Soctera's tech, born out of Cornell research, uses less gallium nitride per device, cutting thermal resistance by 50%.
That means more reliable, higher-performing RF amplifiers.
With over $4.3 million in earlier grants and other non-dilutive funding already under their belt, they expect their first commercial shipments in early 2027.