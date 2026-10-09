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Home / News / Business News / SoftBank CEO seeks $100B from Gulf investors for AI investments
SoftBank CEO seeks $100B from Gulf investors for AI investments
The funds will be used to finance a new wave of AI investments

SoftBank CEO seeks $100B from Gulf investors for AI investments

By Akash Pandey
Oct 09, 2026
03:09 pm
What's the story

Masayoshi Son, CEO of SoftBank Group, is reportedly looking to raise up to $100 billion from Gulf investors. The funds will be used to finance a new wave of artificial intelligence (AI) investments, the Financial Times reported. The move comes as part of Son's broader strategy to deepen SoftBank's commitment to AI technology and innovation.

Investor engagement

Son in talks with Gulf region senior figures

In recent weeks, Son has reportedly held talks with senior figures in the Gulf region, including the UAE. These discussions were aimed at potential fundraising for SoftBank's AI-focused initiatives.

Last week, the company announced that it had completed a $30 billion investment in OpenAI as part of its commitment to the ChatGPT creator's last fundraising round.

Fundraising efforts

Fund to acquire companies, improve operations

Last month, SoftBank raised $11.1 billion in the largest high-yield corporate bond sale globally. The funds were raised to support its massive investment in OpenAI.

Now, if the Gulf fundraising talks bear fruit, SoftBank plans to use the proceeds to set up a fund that would acquire companies and improve their operations using AI and other advanced technologies.

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