SoftBank falls 13.8% in Tokyo amid AI investment concerns
SoftBank's stock dropped 13.8% in Tokyo today, kicking off a wave of losses across Asian tech companies.
Investors are worried that the rush to pour money into AI might be getting out of hand, especially after some shake-ups at NVIDIA, one of the biggest names in AI.
Asian chip stocks and Nasdaq slide
It wasn't just SoftBank feeling the heat. Japanese chip suppliers like Advantest and Tokyo Electron also saw double-digit drops, while Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix in South Korea lost more than 7%.
Even US tech stocks took a hit, with the Nasdaq sliding as doubts about AI's future profits made investors more cautious than usual.