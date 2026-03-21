SoftBank plans massive gas-powered AI data center in Ohio

Japan's SoftBank Group and electric utility AEP will build a massive gas-fired power plant and data center in Ohio . The project, announced by the Department of Energy, would involve the construction of a 10-gigawatt artificial intelligence server warehouse. This is part of a larger trade deal between Washington and Tokyo . SB Energy, a subsidiary of SoftBank, intends to connect a 9.2-gigawatt gas plant to the local grid at the federally owned Portsmouth site in Pike County.

Strategic initiative Project part of US-Japan trade deal The Ohio project, if completed, would be one of the largest gas plants and data centers in the world. One gigawatt can power nearly a million homes. The public-private partnership has secured $33.3 billion in funding from Japan as part of a US trade deal with Japan signed in October. The deal aims to invest $550 billion across the US on nuclear power, rare earth minerals, and other projects to reduce China's dominance over electronic components.

Endorsement SB Energy to invest $4.2 billion in transmission upgrades Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick praised the historic trade deal, saying it is reindustrializing the country through critical projects like this $33 billion power project. SB Energy is also investing $4.2 billion with AEP Ohio to upgrade and build transmission lines in southern Ohio. SoftBank Group Corp Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said the deal strengthens US artificial intelligence leadership while securing capacity for energy and computing.

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Strategic goal US government leveraging assets for AI race US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the US government is leveraging its assets, like federal lands, to add power generation, create jobs and ensure America wins the AI race. The White House, tech sector and power industries are trying to ease concerns that building data centers for AI demand will raise electricity rates for households and small businesses.

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