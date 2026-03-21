SoftBank plans massive gas-powered AI data center in Ohio
What's the story
Japan's SoftBank Group and electric utility AEP will build a massive gas-fired power plant and data center in Ohio. The project, announced by the Department of Energy, would involve the construction of a 10-gigawatt artificial intelligence server warehouse. This is part of a larger trade deal between Washington and Tokyo. SB Energy, a subsidiary of SoftBank, intends to connect a 9.2-gigawatt gas plant to the local grid at the federally owned Portsmouth site in Pike County.
Strategic initiative
Project part of US-Japan trade deal
The Ohio project, if completed, would be one of the largest gas plants and data centers in the world. One gigawatt can power nearly a million homes. The public-private partnership has secured $33.3 billion in funding from Japan as part of a US trade deal with Japan signed in October. The deal aims to invest $550 billion across the US on nuclear power, rare earth minerals, and other projects to reduce China's dominance over electronic components.
Endorsement
SB Energy to invest $4.2 billion in transmission upgrades
Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick praised the historic trade deal, saying it is reindustrializing the country through critical projects like this $33 billion power project. SB Energy is also investing $4.2 billion with AEP Ohio to upgrade and build transmission lines in southern Ohio. SoftBank Group Corp Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said the deal strengthens US artificial intelligence leadership while securing capacity for energy and computing.
Strategic goal
US government leveraging assets for AI race
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the US government is leveraging its assets, like federal lands, to add power generation, create jobs and ensure America wins the AI race. The White House, tech sector and power industries are trying to ease concerns that building data centers for AI demand will raise electricity rates for households and small businesses.
Financial relief
Expert weighs in on data center charging issue
Ari Peskoe, an energy lawyer and Harvard professor, said electric utilities have generally charged households and small businesses for power expenses related to serving data centers. However, the Ohio project could be a partial solution to the problem of taxpayers funding expensive data centers that benefit wealthy tech companies. He suggested this announcement might indicate a new approach where data centers are charged directly for transmission costs.