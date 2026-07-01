SoftBank invests $10B in OpenAI as part of $30B commitment

SoftBank used $40B bridge loan

SoftBank used a hefty $40 billion bridge loan to make this latest investment happen, with the final chunk set for October 1.

Meanwhile, word is OpenAI might push back its IPO until 2027, which has made some investors nervous.

SoftBank's shares slid over 12% and Japan's Nikkei took a hit too, though their India portfolio remained under pressure, with most listed investments losing value except for Lenskart, which still scored a cool $100 million gain.