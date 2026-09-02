SoftBank likely to sell 1.5% Meesho stake for ₹1,435cr
Business
SoftBank is likely to sell a 1.5% stake in Meesho, selling a 1.5% stake for ₹1,435 crore through a block deal.
That's 7 crore shares at ₹205 each, slightly below Meesho's last stock price.
It's a big move for one of India's fastest-growing e-commerce platforms.
Meesho revenue jumps 48% losses narrow
Meesho has been on a roll lately: net losses dropped sharply in Q1 FY27 (quarter ended June 2026), while revenue shot up by 48%.
The platform saw more shoppers, with annual users rising by 29% and order volumes hitting 725 million, up 29% year-on-year.
Users are also making more purchases per year, and prepaid orders are helping cut down cancelations and returns.