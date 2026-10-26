SoftBank to invest $50B in Malaysia's AI push

Earlier this month, SoftBank signed a framework agreement with Singapore-based Grab and Malaysia's Petroleum Sarawak Berhad.

The deal was to explore AI and digital infrastructure development in Sarawak, including AI computing services and advanced technologies.

This is part of a broader trend of tech investments in Malaysia, with Google investing $2 billion for its first data center and cloud region in the country.

This move is in line with Malaysia's goal to become an "AI nation" by 2030.