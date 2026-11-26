The spread on a dollar bond SoftBank issued in September with a record 9.75% coupon has widened by some 40% since issuance to about 644 basis points.

The development comes as the AI stock trade reverses, raising questions about OpenAI's future valuation and SoftBank's ability to recover its $64.6 billion investment.

Wider bond spreads could also make future issuance and refinancing more expensive for the company.