SoftBank's credit risk hits 4-year high: What's the reason?
What's the story
SoftBank Group's credit risk has jumped above 500 basis points for the first time in nearly four years. The development raises the possibility of higher funding costs as the company continues to invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI). According to Bloomberg data, SoftBank's five-year credit-default swap rose to 516 basis points at 6:30am in Tokyo, a level not seen since October 2022.
Market impact
Bond spreads widen
The spread on a dollar bond SoftBank issued in September with a record 9.75% coupon has widened by some 40% since issuance to about 644 basis points.
The development comes as the AI stock trade reverses, raising questions about OpenAI's future valuation and SoftBank's ability to recover its $64.6 billion investment.
Wider bond spreads could also make future issuance and refinancing more expensive for the company.
Financial challenges
Daiwa Securities warns of potential risks
Masahito Sugawara, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities Co. said the expansion of AI business will continue but monetization may take longer.
He warned that for AI firms relying on future cash flows to repay debt, delays in monetization could complicate refinancing and lead investors to demand wider spreads.
SoftBank's financial burden is already increasing with finance costs in the July-September quarter rising 2.6 times from last year to ¥461.9 billion ($2.9 billion).
Rating concerns
S&P Global Ratings flags loan-to-value ratio concerns
S&P Global Ratings has flagged that key metrics are nearing the tolerance limits for its rating on SoftBank.
The agency estimates the loan-to-value ratio has risen above 30%, nearing its 35% threshold for a downgrade consideration.
The recent developments highlight the financial pressures facing SoftBank amid uncertainties in the AI market and potential challenges with future bond issuances and refinancings.