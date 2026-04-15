SoftBank seeks banks for $40B OpenAI loan requiring $5B each
SoftBank is trying to get more banks to join a massive $40 billion loan that backs its investment in OpenAI.
Each new bank would need to chip in about $5 billion.
This move comes after SoftBank has already poured more than $30 billion into OpenAI and holds a big stake in Arm Holdings, showing just how serious it is about betting on AI.
S&P lowered SoftBank outlook March 2026
Major players like JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and top Japanese banks have already signed on for the loan, which is set to mature in March 2027.
Still, some experts are worried: S&P Global Ratings actually lowered SoftBank's credit outlook in March 2026, citing concerns that its investments in OpenAI may hurt its liquidity and the credit quality of its assets.
Despite the risks, SoftBank is even considering raising more cash by selling bonds as it doubles down on AI investments.