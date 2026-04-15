SoftBank seeks banks for $40B OpenAI loan requiring $5B each

S&P lowered SoftBank outlook March 2026

Major players like JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and top Japanese banks have already signed on for the loan, which is set to mature in March 2027.

Still, some experts are worried: S&P Global Ratings actually lowered SoftBank's credit outlook in March 2026, citing concerns that its investments in OpenAI may hurt its liquidity and the credit quality of its assets.

Despite the risks, SoftBank is even considering raising more cash by selling bonds as it doubles down on AI investments.