SoftBank shares slide 13% amid reports of OpenAI IPO delay

Future prospects

OpenAI files confidential paperwork for potential fall IPO

Led by Sam Altman, OpenAI has already filed confidential paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley on a potential listing as early as this fall. However, it faces stiff competition from rivals such as Anthropic, which has also filed for an IPO, and Google's Gemini.