The sell-off hit Japanese chip companies hard: Tokyo Electron dropped 7.19%, Lasertec lost 6.75%, and Renesas slid 6.71%.

In South Korea, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics also took a hit, and South Korea's benchmark Kospi also declined 3.66%.

Even US markets felt the nerves: the Nasdaq fell more than 2%, showing just how jumpy investors are about big bets on AI right now.