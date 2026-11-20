SoftBank shares plunge 16.16% after Anthropic debut, $64.6bn OpenAI stake
SoftBank shares plunged 16.16% on Friday, setting off a wave of selling across Asian tech stocks.
The trigger? Anthropic, an artificial intelligence startup, made headlines with its highly anticipated Wall Street debut, leaving investors uneasy about SoftBank's huge $64.6 billion investment in OpenAI, Anthropic's rival.
Japanese chip stocks, Kospi, Nasdaq tumble
The sell-off hit Japanese chip companies hard: Tokyo Electron dropped 7.19%, Lasertec lost 6.75%, and Renesas slid 6.71%.
In South Korea, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics also took a hit, and South Korea's benchmark Kospi also declined 3.66%.
Even US markets felt the nerves: the Nasdaq fell more than 2%, showing just how jumpy investors are about big bets on AI right now.