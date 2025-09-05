SoftBank trims Ola Electric stake, joins early investor exit wave

Stake reductions by other investors amid Ola's challenges

Other big names like Tiger Global and Alpha Wave Ventures have also reduced their stakes lately, as Ola Electric faces tougher times.

In Q1 2025, revenue fell to ₹828 crore while net losses grew to ₹428 crore.

Deliveries dropped sharply too—down to around 68,000 units from over 125,000 last year.

To help steady things, Ola got approval to use IPO funds more flexibly as it navigates competition and slower demand.