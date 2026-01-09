SoftBank trims stake in Ola Electric as stock struggles
SoftBank just sold a 2.15% chunk of its shares in Ola Electric, offloading about 9.5 crore shares between September 2025 and January 2026.
Since the sale crossed the 2% mark, it had to be officially reported.
This comes as Ola's stock continues to trade near record lows, with major investors like SoftBank reducing their stakes.
What this means for Ola Electric
After this latest sale, SoftBank's stake dropped from 15.68% to 13.53%. This isn't the first time they've trimmed their holdings—last year saw a similar dip.
Meanwhile, Ola Electric is facing tough competition: it sold about 8,400 EVs in December (ranking fifth), while rival Ather Energy nearly doubled that number.
With major investors pulling back and sales pressure mounting, all eyes are on how Ola bounces back from here.