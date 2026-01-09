SoftBank trims stake in Ola Electric as stock struggles

What this means for Ola Electric

After this latest sale, SoftBank's stake dropped from 15.68% to 13.53%. This isn't the first time they've trimmed their holdings—last year saw a similar dip.

Meanwhile, Ola Electric is facing tough competition: it sold about 8,400 EVs in December (ranking fifth), while rival Ather Energy nearly doubled that number.

With major investors pulling back and sales pressure mounting, all eyes are on how Ola bounces back from here.