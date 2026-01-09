Next Article
Tim Cook is stepping down as Apple CEO in 2026
Tim Cook just let Apple's top team know he is expected to step down as CEO ahead of the shareholders' meeting on February 24, 2026.
He's not leaving entirely—he will likely move into the Chairman role.
This wraps up over a decade of leading Apple through some seriously big changes.
What's next for Apple?
Cook took over in 2011 and helped boost Apple's value from $350 billion to more than $4 trillion.
For his replacement, Apple is mainly looking at people already inside the company—hardware chief John Ternus is seen as a frontrunner, with other longtime execs also in the mix.