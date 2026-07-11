SoftBank Vision Fund appoints Mark Agne to finance and technology
Business
SoftBank Vision Fund has picked Mark Agne to lead finance and technology roles, taking over responsibilities following the exit of CFO Navneet Govil.
Agne, who has been with SoftBank since 2019 after a long run at Goldman Sachs, will now handle everything from audits to risk management, and capital planning.
Vision Fund $65 billion OpenAI plan
This move fits SoftBank's big push into AI under founder Masayoshi Son. The Vision Fund is doubling down on OpenAI, planning to raise its total investment in the ChatGPT creator to $65 billion by October.
At the same time, SoftBank is shifting away from some older bets like Coupang and ByteDance as it adapts to a fast-changing technology market.