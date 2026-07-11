SoftBank Vision Fund appoints Mark Agne to finance and technology

Vision Fund $65 billion OpenAI plan

This move fits SoftBank's big push into AI under founder Masayoshi Son. The Vision Fund is doubling down on OpenAI, planning to raise its total investment in the ChatGPT creator to $65 billion by October.

At the same time, SoftBank is shifting away from some older bets like Coupang and ByteDance as it adapts to a fast-changing technology market.