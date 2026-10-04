SoftBank's Masayoshi Son warns AI 'super dangerous' at Kyoto forum

Son believes AI and machines with learning capabilities could account for at least 20% of global gross domestic product by 2040, but he's worried about safety risks and disturbing security breaches by AI models in recent months.

He called for countries to work together, saying, "We don't have any more luxury of having human fight against human."

Meanwhile, the US and 16 other countries (not including China) just launched a new plan to use AI for faster scientific research.