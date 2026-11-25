Soham Kumar leaves Goldman Sachs to head Apollyon autonomy function
Soham Kumar, 23, left his high-paying job at Goldman Sachs and took a 50% salary cut to join Apollyon Dynamics, a defense-tech startup that began in a BITS Pilani dorm.
He now leads the autonomy function there, choosing purpose over pay because he wanted his work to directly impact India's defense tech scene.
Apollyon attracts young talent seeking impact
Apollyon is attracting more young talent who want their skills to matter.
Nidhip Sharma turned down a big offer from ideaForge for more hands-on involvement here, while Bharat Ram left an ISRO project to lead unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) development at the startup.
For these professionals, meaningful work and real recognition beat out traditional corporate perks.