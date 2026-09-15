Solar Industries India announces ₹12,951cr Omnia Holdings takeover shares fall
Solar Industries India is making big moves: it announced the about $1.35 billion (₹12,951 crore) takeover of South Africa's Omnia Holdings.
This deal opens doors for Solar in markets including North America, Australia, Brazil, Indonesia and much of Africa.
But not everyone's cheering: Solar's shares dropped more than 12% as investors worry about how they'll fund such a huge purchase.
India's defense exports reached ₹38,424cr
This isn't just about one company going global. India's defense sector is on a serious growth streak, with production nearly doubling since FY2020-21 and exports reached a record ₹38,424 crore in FY2025-26.
Big names like Tata Advanced Systems and Bharat Forge are also expanding abroad:
Solar's latest move shows how Indian companies are stepping up on the world stage.