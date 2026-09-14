Solar Industries India to buy Omnia Holdings for ₹12,951cr
Solar Industries India just signed a big deal to acquire South Africa's Omnia Holdings for ₹12,951 crore (about $1.355 billion).
The agreement, inked on September 14, 2026, is all about helping Solar expand globally in commercial explosives and blasting technology.
Subsidiaries Solar SA Investments Proprietary Limited, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary, and Solar Overseas Mauritius Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, are handling the buyout.
Omnia Holdings to be delisted
The acquisition should wrap up by early to mid-2027, after which Omnia will be taken off the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
This comes as Solar Industries is already on a roll: its net profit nearly doubled year-on-year last quarter and revenue shot up 71.2%.
Even with a tiny dip recently, its stock has climbed almost 60% in six months, showing investors are pretty optimistic about these bold moves.