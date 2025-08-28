Solar Industries's long-term growth story shines brighter than short-term dip

Revenue tripled in 4 years

From 2021 to 2025, Solar Industries's revenue tripled from ₹2,515 crore to ₹7,540 crore and profits jumped from ₹288 crore to ₹1,282 crore.

Their earnings per share also shot up from 30.54 to 133.65 in the same period—pretty impressive!

Plus, they've cut their debt nearly in half (debt-to-equity down from 0.40 to just 0.21) and announced a ₹10 per share dividend for shareholders this summer, showing they're serious about rewarding investors while staying financially strong.